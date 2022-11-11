Rep. Bishop, YMCA CEO celebrates veterans in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The American Legion Post in Albany recognizes veterans every month, but Veterans Day 2022 was special.

Every November 11th, Americans celebrate those who selflessly fought for our country. People who say a simple “thank you for your service,” is sometimes all that they need to feel appreciated.

“I don’t want nothing back. All I want you to do is say thank you for your service. That’s it. If you say thank you. It makes my day when somebody says that,” former Marine, Nick Nicholson said.

Nicholson fought with the Marine Corps for 31 years. He says we can’t forget why he fought.

“I saw the dictatorships and living conditions of the average person over there. I said I don’t want this to happen in my country. I want people around the world to live like we live,” Nicholson said.

Dan Gillan, the president and CEO of the Albany Area YMCA, was the keynote speaker. In his speech, he talked about how veterans are more than just heroes abroad. They are active members of the community who provide examples for young people.

“When we go to these Veterans Day events, Memorial Day events, the Fourth of July, we lay the wreaths at the cemetery and Andersonville. I’ve got to tell you that sending example for young people,” Gillan said.

In 2007, Gillan retired from the Marine Corps after 32 years of service. Currently, Dan Gillan plays a crucial role in children’s lives as the president and CEO of the YMCA. He also stays active in the community as part of the Military Affairs Committee in the Albany Chamber of Commerce.

Gillan said groups like the Albany Young Marines are vital to our country’s success. They have been hard at work the week leading to Veterans Day delivering American flags and playing instruments at ceremonies.

“They are representing our values. Those core values and commitment that many of us have owned and led and sacrificed for,” Gillan said.

Georgia’s District 2 Representative Sanford Bishop attended the festivities and is a veteran himself. Congressman Bishop used to serve on the Veterans Affairs committee. Currently, he is the vice president of the Military Construction Veteran’s Affairs sub-committee. Now that he’s won his re-election, he says he will continue the work he already started.

“We owe them for the sacrifices that they have made. We have to make sure we make good on that promise,” Bishop said.

Nick Nicholson says one issue that needs attention is the emotional baggage that fellow veterans bring back home.

“PTSD or he’s lost his job because he can’t concentrate. We have 20 or more veterans every day that commit suicide,” Nicholson said.

“I served in four combat tours. If I had to do it all over again, I’d do it again,” Commander at American Legion Post 30, Dr. Daniel Brewer said.

He says in his years in service he learned “to love this country and be supportive of people even who are different than you.”

Gillan ended his speech by saying America’s freedom isn’t free. It’s veterans and active duty military members that keep it that way. Gillan also appeared at the Exchange Club of Albany with a similar message.

