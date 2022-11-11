Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Playoffs Round 1: See who’s hitting the southwest Georgia gridiron tonight

Locker Room Report
Locker Room Report
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We’ve made it to the first week of Georgia’s high school football playoffs! See our full list of Southwest Georgia games below. And be sure to check back for final score updates!

GHSA Playoffs

Evans @ Thomas County Central - 7:30 PM

Lee County @Effingham County - 7:30 PM

Baldwin @ Bainbridge

Westside (Macon) @ Cairo - 7:30 PM

Westover @ Spading (GM) - 7:30 PM

Central Macon @ Fitzgerald - 7:30 PM

Berrien @ Spencer (OS) - TBD

Worth County @ Northeast - 7:30 PM

ACE Charter @ Cook - 7:30 PM

Jefferson County @ Irwin County

Pelham @ Dublin - 7:30 PM

Bleckley County @ Brooks County - 7:30 PM

Turner County @ Early County - 7:30 PM

Dooly County @ Jenkins County - 7:30 PM

Seminole County @Charlton County - 7:30 PM

Mitchell County @ Clinch County - 7:30 PM

Lanier County @ Miller County - 7:30 PM

Montgomery County @ Wilcox County - 7:30 PM

GMC Prep @ Schley - 7:30 PM

GIAA Playoffs

Southland Academy @ Pinewood Christ - 7:30 PM

Georgia Christian @ Edmund Burke Academy - TBD

Grace Christian @Fullington Academy - 7:30 PM

Westwood @ Windsor Academy - 7:00 PM

Baker @ Calhoun County - 7:30 PM

GHSA Saturday Playoff Games

Pebblebrook @Colquitt County - 6:00 PM

Lowndes @ Carrollton- 6:30 PM

Valdosta @ Westlake

Ola @ Coffee - 7:30 PM

Jackson @ Thomasville - 6:00 PM

Crisp County @ Peach County - 8:00 PM

Dougherty @ Mary Persons

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the home that the mother and her two sons were found in.
Family of 3 shot to death in Lowndes Co. home
A number of schools across Southwest Georgia are altering school plans ahead of Tropical Storm...
Southwest Ga. schools altering plans due to tropical depression Nicole
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Nicole now depression, severe storm warnings end for SWGA
Tracking the Tropics: TS Nicole now depression, tropical storm warnings end for SWGA
Three people have been arrested after a joint operation drug and firearm seizure in two...
3 arrested in Cook, Tift Co. drug, firearm bust
Movie production company filming action flick in Adel
Workhorse Cinema filming action movie in SWGA

Latest News

JEFF LITTLETON COTW
Coach of the Week: Jeff Littleton of Bainbridge
Pruitt COTW Pic
Coach of the Week: Tucker Pruitt of Fitzgerald
Bryan POTW Pic
Three Minutes with Morgan: Bryan Jones
Locker Room Report
Week 12 Locker Room Report