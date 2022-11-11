Playoffs Round 1: See who’s hitting the southwest Georgia gridiron tonight

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We’ve made it to the first week of Georgia’s high school football playoffs! See our full list of Southwest Georgia games below. And be sure to check back for final score updates!

GHSA Playoffs

Evans @ Thomas County Central - 7:30 PM

Lee County @Effingham County - 7:30 PM

Baldwin @ Bainbridge

Westside (Macon) @ Cairo - 7:30 PM

Westover @ Spading (GM) - 7:30 PM

Central Macon @ Fitzgerald - 7:30 PM

Berrien @ Spencer (OS) - TBD

Worth County @ Northeast - 7:30 PM

ACE Charter @ Cook - 7:30 PM

Jefferson County @ Irwin County

Pelham @ Dublin - 7:30 PM

Bleckley County @ Brooks County - 7:30 PM

Turner County @ Early County - 7:30 PM

Dooly County @ Jenkins County - 7:30 PM

Seminole County @Charlton County - 7:30 PM

Mitchell County @ Clinch County - 7:30 PM

Lanier County @ Miller County - 7:30 PM

Montgomery County @ Wilcox County - 7:30 PM

GMC Prep @ Schley - 7:30 PM

GIAA Playoffs

Southland Academy @ Pinewood Christ - 7:30 PM

Georgia Christian @ Edmund Burke Academy - TBD

Grace Christian @Fullington Academy - 7:30 PM

Westwood @ Windsor Academy - 7:00 PM

Baker @ Calhoun County - 7:30 PM

GHSA Saturday Playoff Games

Pebblebrook @Colquitt County - 6:00 PM

Lowndes @ Carrollton- 6:30 PM

Valdosta @ Westlake

Ola @ Coffee - 7:30 PM

Jackson @ Thomasville - 6:00 PM

Crisp County @ Peach County - 8:00 PM

Dougherty @ Mary Persons

