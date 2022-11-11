Ask the Expert
Nicole moves away early Friday

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:28 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Following Thursday’s heavy rain and strong gusty winds the FIRST ALERT Weather Day and Tropical Storm Warnings have been cancelled. Nicole weakened to a tropical depression as it moved into SGA Thursday evening. Rain and strong winds continue into early Friday. As Nicole pulls away rain ends by midday however clouds linger for a cloudy and breezy end to Veterans Day with highs low-mid 70s.

Into the weekend, a dry cold front arrives Saturday with a band of clouds and much colder air. Expect an early taste of winter as highs drop from the low 70s Saturday into the upper 50s low 60s Sunday. Rather chilly in the mornings as lows fall into the low 40s upper 30s Sunday and Monday.

Next chance of rain Tuesday holds through the week with below average temperatures.

