Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Comedian Gallagher dies at age 76, reports say

FILE - Gallagher, a comedian who had several hit television specials and was known for smashing...
FILE - Gallagher, a comedian who had several hit television specials and was known for smashing watermelons on stage, has died at the age of 76, according to multiple reports.(WMBF News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Gallagher, a comedian who had several hit television specials and was known for smashing watermelons on stage, has died at the age of 76, according to multiple reports.

Variety said he had died of organ failure after being in hospice care, according to his former manager. NBC News received word of his passing from his family.

Full name Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., he was well known for his “Sledge-O-Matic” act, where he would smash a number of foods and other items with a large hammer, spraying audience members, and finishing shows by destroying a watermelon.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the home that the mother and her two sons were found in.
Family of 3 shot to death in Lowndes Co. home
A number of schools across Southwest Georgia are altering school plans ahead of Tropical Storm...
Southwest Ga. schools altering plans due to tropical depression Nicole
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Nicole now depression, severe storm warnings end for SWGA
Tracking the Tropics: TS Nicole now depression, tropical storm warnings end for SWGA
Three people have been arrested after a joint operation drug and firearm seizure in two...
3 arrested in Cook, Tift Co. drug, firearm bust
Movie production company filming action flick in Adel
Workhorse Cinema filming action movie in SWGA

Latest News

COMMERCIAL IMAGE - In this photo taken by AP Images for Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment,...
Kevin Conroy, voice of Batman, dies at 66
FILE - A flare to burn methane from oil production is seen on a well pad near Watford City,...
Biden tightens methane emissions rule amid push for more oil
A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire
President Joe Biden and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi address reporters at the COP27...
Biden: new spending boosts US resolve against climate change