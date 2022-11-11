CEO of the Chik Fil A Peach Bowl talks preparation for the game

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with the head of the 2022 Chik Fil A Peach Bowl. Read below to see what he had to say about preparing to hold this year’s game.

Gary Stokan is the CEO and president of the Chick Fil A Peach Bowl.

This year a national semi-final game. I know that is very exciting for you, Gary.

“Well, it really is. Every three years now that we are in the New Year’s 6, we get the chance to host the national semi-final. The College Football Playoff. And we will have either number one against number four, or two against three. And we’ve had number one against four in 2016, and 2019. And if things were to end now, with Georgia number 1, we would probably have Georgia in one game, number one again,” Stokan said.

It’s not for sure, but that’s the way it would work out if Georgia is still number one.

“Yes, it’s interesting, Jim. The only preference that the CFP selection committee will give on Sunday when they announce the teams are a geographical preference for the number one team in the country. So in other words, with us and the Fiesta Bowl hosting the semi’s this year, if it were a team out west. I don’t know, just say for example, USC, UCLA, Oregon. If they were number 1 they would send them to the Fiesta Bowl. If it’s probably Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, they would probably send them to here.” Stokan said.

That’s great news. What’s the economic impact of the state having one of these games?

“You know it’s great for us. Coming out of COVID, Atlanta is the fourth largest convention town in the United States behind Orlando, Chicago, and Las Vegas. Not necessarily in that order. And four of the top six conventions this year are our two Chick Fil A kickoff games, the SEC Championship, and the Chick Fil A Peach Bowl. Will be four of the six largest conventions, in the fourth-largest convention town in the United States. So for our hospitality and tourism industry, college football is very, very important. With our two Chick Fil A kickoff games and the Chick Fil A Peach Bowl, we’ll do about $100 million of economic impact. So we’ve worked very hard to get Atlanta back into the New Year’s 6, and hosting semi-finals and National Championship games. Being called the ‘Capital of College Football’ by a lot of media now,” Stokan said.

That is great news for Georgia. And as a Georgia alum, I have to say it’s a great time to be a Bulldog. And obviously a great time for the Chick Fil A Peach Bowl.

The Chik Fil A Bowl will be held on Dec. 31st.

