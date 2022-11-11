BOLO: GBI, police search for Stewart Co. shooting suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and local police are currently searching for a Stewart County man wanted in a shooting, according to a wanted bulletin.

Raheem White, 28, of Richland, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. The GBI considers him to be armed and dangerous.

White is suspected in a Nov. 9 shooting in the 100 block of Church Street in Richland, according to the GBI.

White is described as being 6 feet tall and about 168 pounds.

If you see him you are asked to call the GBI investigative office in Americus at 229-931-2439. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477)

