BOLO: GBI, police search for Stewart Co. shooting suspect
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and local police are currently searching for a Stewart County man wanted in a shooting, according to a wanted bulletin.
Raheem White, 28, of Richland, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. The GBI considers him to be armed and dangerous.
White is suspected in a Nov. 9 shooting in the 100 block of Church Street in Richland, according to the GBI.
White is described as being 6 feet tall and about 168 pounds.
If you see him you are asked to call the GBI investigative office in Americus at 229-931-2439. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477)
