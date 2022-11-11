ASU hosts 25th SEMAU Conference for students to learn international communication

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University is doing its part to educate its students on international affairs.

The 25thAnnual Southeast Model African Union Conference conference is made to help students learn international communication skills as well as diplomacy skills.

The event originally started back in 1997. 2022 was Albany State’s year to host.

Nneka Nora Osakwe is the director of global programs and an English professor at ASU.

“This conference is a simulation of what goes on in the African Union, Addis Ababa in Ethiopia. Where the heads of states of the 55 African countries come together to dialogue and debate,” Osakwe said. “And come up with resolutions about how to solve problems. In doing this, what they are doing is learning global, international education. Intercultural communication, building their international communication skills.”

Students from other Georgia universities also attended the conference.

“We are truly excited and happy that our students that are serving as Angola are representing Angola today will be part of this,” Osakwe said. “And we have different universities that are here. Kennesaw State University, University of Georgia. All of them are representing different countries. And they’re all engaging in this activity conference for three days.”

The students will have the opportunity to resolve issues and interact with one another on topics such as democracy and human government, human rights issues, social matters and economic issues.

ASU has also been recognized for its work when it comes to the Gilman Scholarship.

“This year, the U.S. Department of Education recognized Albany State University as one of the top Gilman scholar-producing institutions,” Osakwe said. “And this took place in San Francisco on the 6th of October where we were recognized. And this is published. And it’s a distinguished honor because, amongst all the historically Black colleges, Albany State happens to be at the top of the list.”

At the end of the conference, each committee will come up with resolutions that will be sent to Addis Ababa where the actual union takes place.

Osakwe says above all, she hopes students take away one thing.

“What we want the students to take away is to know that the power is within them,” Osakwe said. “Because what we are doing is introducing and bringing them all together to know that the future of this country. The future of the world is within their reach. And with this, they can go ahead and keep going. Keep developing.”

Olivia Withers is a student at Savanah State University. She says this is her second year participating in the conference.

“I just really love debating a writing resolution papers. Especially in the social matters committee about women’s rights and girls’ health,” Withers said. “Talking with other schools can be a little challenging when you’re trying to get your point across. However, if you read the room very well, I feel like you can kind of maneuver around just to get people to agree with your thoughts.”

The conference will wrap up on Saturday on ASU’s West Campus.

