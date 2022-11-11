Ask the Expert
Annual event in Moultrie helps raise awareness on childhood cancer

By Fallon Howard
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Kids with cancer in southwest Georgia are experiencing the Christmas spirit early this year, all thanks to an Atlanta-based organization.

Cure is an organization designed to help children who are diagnosed with cancer. The organization said because more adults get cancer, there’s not enough research on childhood cancer.

Research shows that 96% of adult cancer is funded. However, child cancer research makes up only 4% of funding.

“My child benefited from Cure through their precision medicine. His tumor was genetically tested to look for the best treatment for him,” said Kim Booth, a cancer mom and Catie’s Gathering Committee.

In addition to research, Cure helps many families by providing support, meals and a place of comfort for those in need.

“We’ve grown a lot since 1975. And when I explain Cure’s mission to people, I always tell people to think of Cure with two arms. We have a patient and family services arm, and then we have a research arm. We are here to fund lifesaving research for pediatric cancer while supporting patients and their families,” said Jenny Wilkins, special events manager for Cure.

In order to support the cause, it takes funding to do so. That is why Elves Night Out, which was held on Tuesday, is an annual event to help raise awareness.

Talloaks Road in Moultrie decided to partner with Cure.

Elves Night Out has raised close to $20,000 over the last six years.

