Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Workhorse Cinema filming action movie in SWGA

Movie production company filming action flick in Adel
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - The boys are back again: Alexander Kane, Michael Donnavan and Vernon Davis are the founders of Workhorse Cinema, a local, independent production company. They are bringing some action to southwest Georgia.

They’re currently working on their 11th movie in Adel, and it’s called “72 hours.”

Actor and producer Alexander Kane says creating jobs and opportunities for locals in our region is what they strive to do.

“Anybody that wants to work in the movie business, we’re here to help you achieve those dreams. There’s been so many locals since the last two or three movies that have join our crew and I get more excited each time I watch a local start with us and grow into a bigger and better career,” Kane said.

A local production company is filming Southwest Georgia's latest action film in Adel.
A local production company is filming Southwest Georgia's latest action film in Adel. (walb)

There are a lot of explosions, gunfire and stunts on set. Kane told WALB about how the crew stays safe with all the action taking place.

He says there are absolutely no live bullets on set. But when the viewer watches the film on the big screens, it looks like the real thing. He says that’s all a part of the movie magic.

“You want to have a top stunt team if everyone’s qualified to do that you vet them. In your armor, in your entire team, you need to vet them heavily and make sure that all protocols are followed to a ‘T’. Nowadays, it’s even more important to take extra precautions,” Kane said.

Several of the crew members traveled far to get to South Georgia just to film this movie. WALB caught up with the movie’s director about his role. He says he has over 15 years under his belt.

Luis Da Silva is one actor that you may remember from the fifth “Fast and Furious” movie “Fast Five” where Da Silva played the character, “Diogo,” that drove a 911 Porsche. He’s now made his way to Southwest Georgia for the first time filming on set. He says he has many other projects coming up soon as well in the coming weeks. He raved out how great of a team Workhorse is to work with.

“We’re shooting “72 hours” which is an action film it’s going to be a ton of other projects coming in this town. Great crew, great producer, I’m happy to be in this town it’s beautiful here,” Da Silva said.

Kane says they are always looking for background and inspiring actors. If you or someone you know is interested visit, you can visit the WHC website to get in contact with the crew.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday is Election Day and voters across Georgia will be casting their ballots in several big...
Georgia election results; Warnock, Walker race headed to Dec. runoff
A number of schools across Southwest Georgia are altering school plans ahead of Tropical Storm...
Southwest Ga. schools altering plans, closing ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
First Alert Weather Day: Nicole, Chris forecast
Tracking the Tropics: Several Ga. counties under tropical storm warning ahead of Nicole
FILE — One person was killed after a Tuesday night car crash in Dougherty County, according to...
1 dead after 3 car collision in south Dougherty Co.
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Georgia

Latest News

Movie production company filming action flick in Adel
Movie production company filming action flick in Adel
Destiny Rhodes
After suffering brain damage as a child a Georgia native now has dreams of playing alongside Keith Urban
FILE - Miles Teller poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Top Gun:...
Stars including Miles Teller, Machine Gun Kelly to attend 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival
Filming in Georgia.
Georgia film, TV productions generate new industry record of $4.4B