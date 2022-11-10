Tracking Nicole into SGA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - All eyes on late season “Nicole” tracking west with landfall late tonight along the SE Florida Peninsula. The storm’s outer wind field extends outward 400 miles therefore impacts will be felt ahead of its arrival into SGA Thursday evening.

Several counties Berrien, Brooks, Clinch, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Echols, Grady, Lanier, Lowndes, Mitchell and Thomas are under a Tropical Storm Warning. Early Thursday tropical storm force winds 39+ with gust 45-60mph+ will begin to impact those areas with heavy rain and the potential for isolated severe storms.

As Nicole churns northward winds increase west of I-75 with gust 35-40mph+ Thursday evening into Friday morning. The weakening storm pushes north through midday followed by gradual clearing gets underway.

Into the weekend, a dry cold front slide through Saturday ushering in much colder air. Expect an early taste of winter as highs drop from the low 70s Saturday into the low 60s and lows fall into the 30s Sunday and Monday.

Next chance of rain Tuesday with below average temperatures holding.

