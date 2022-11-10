Thomas County preps for Hurricane Nicole.

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - As newly upgraded Hurricane Nicole moves in and the winds pick up emergency managers in South Georgia are warning everyone to prepare while they can.

Several agencies in Thomas County including emergency management, law enforcement and the school systems gathered Wednesday for weather briefings ahead of the storm. Looking at the track of Nicole, and the possible impacts it’ll have throughout the community.

Officials say while they’re just anticipating strong winds and rain, residents shouldn’t take storm preparations lightly, as it wouldn’t be the first time a weather event wreaked havoc on the county.

“In 2009, we had 30 inches of rain from a tropical storm. So, you never know. Like I said it can be a summer storm and just be safe and be mindful. Treat it like any other kind of hazard,” said Thomas County EMS’s Deputy Director, Lisa Griffis.

Based on Nicolle’s track earlier in the day Wednesday, emergency management shared that the wind and rain potentials alone are good enough reasons for the community to prepare.

Griffis suggested things like removing objects from your yard that can be picked up by the wind and restocking or pulling out those emergency kits.

After an evening weather briefing officials said some of the wind gusts predictions increased, and since, Thomas County Schools has announced it will be closed due to the storm on Thursday. At last check, Thomasville City Schools still has not announced a school closure.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.