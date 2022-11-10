Ask the Expert
Southwest Health District locations close ahead of Hurricane Nicole

All Southwest Health District locations will be closed on Thursday ahead of potential severe...
All Southwest Health District locations will be closed on Thursday ahead of potential severe weather from Hurricane Nicole, according to a release.
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:43 PM EST
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - All Southwest Health District locations will be closed on Thursday ahead of potential severe weather from Hurricane Nicole, according to a release.

Facilities that will be closed include the Dougherty County Health Department, Southwest Health District in Dawson and the Miller County Department of Public Health.

Those locations will also be closed on Friday in recognition of Veterans Day.

Offices will reopen Monday, Nov.14.

