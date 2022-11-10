Ask the Expert
South Ga. tree trimming company picking up business ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

By Alicia Lewis
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - On days when downed trees can cause power outages and home damage, experts said it’s important to keep trees cut low to prevent deadly hazards.

South Georgia Tree Service has been in business for more than 10 years. They service Tift, Irwin and Coffee counties. Owner Charlie Barnes told WALB how they trim trees to prepare for bad weather conditions. He says their phones have been ringing nonstop.

Barnes wants the community to know that in a case where a tree falls on your home or vehicle, it’s often covered by insurance.

“We were work directly with your insurance company. We will bill them directly in an unfortunate case that a tree does fall on your home or vehicle anything like that it’s insured,” he said.

Barnes said by working previous storms, that has allowed them to be more prepared for future inclement weather conditions. He said calls are usually nonstop during these times.

“Every time there is a hurricane that’s announced, a named storm per se, the phone will pick up a little bit. And then when the warnings come, it’ll ramp up. Especially with the customers that are already on the books, and just rest assured guys, we want to take care of everybody that called us,” Barnes said.

Barnes encourages people to maintain the upkeep of trees and damaged limbs. He says to get them cut out sooner than later. Doing this avoids injuries to yourself and damage to your home.

