Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python

A Florida python's last big meal was a doozy. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A python’s last big meal turned out to be quite a doozy, or so scientists in Florida discovered when they opened it up.

The scientists could tell the Burmese python tried to eat something big before it died. When they performed a necropsy, they discovered that it was a whole alligator.

Rosie Moore was one of the scientists who investigated the snake’s diet.

“I actually thought it was pretty gross too and I’m used to necropsies and things.”

The 5-foot long alligator was still fairly intact, and reportedly smelled terrible.

“Oh my gosh. We were taking breaks running outside trying to get some fresh air,” Moore said. “I’ve never smelled anything like that.”

The state of Florida encourages people to kill Burmese pythons because they eat so many other species and produce rapidly.

Moore said the problem with the pythons is referred to as a python invasion.

The alligator inside the python video went viral on Moore’s Instagram page. Along with being a scientist, Moore is also models.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A number of schools across Southwest Georgia are altering school plans ahead of Tropical Storm...
Southwest Ga. schools altering plans, closing ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Ambulance generic
Update: family of 3 shot to death in Lowndes Co. home
Tuesday is Election Day and voters across Georgia will be casting their ballots in several big...
Georgia election results; Warnock, Walker race headed to Dec. runoff
FILE — One person was killed after a Tuesday night car crash in Dougherty County, according to...
1 dead after 3 car collision in south Dougherty Co.
Tracking Nicole: Yolanda update 11/9
Tracking the Tropics: Several Ga. counties under tropical storm warning ahead of Nicole

Latest News

People listening in on the 25th SEMAU conference.
ASU hosts 25th SEMAU Conference for students to learn international communication
WALB
Albany State hosts 25th SEMAU conference for students to learn international communication
This is the home that the mother and her two sons were found in.
Family of 3 shot to death in Lowndes Co. home
WALB
Family of 3 shot to death in Lowndes Co. home
Elon Musk’s memo followed a livestreamed conversation trying to assuage major advertisers...
Twitter survival at stake, Musk warns as remote work ends