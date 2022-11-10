Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Man charged in connection with online threat to synagogues

FBI sent a warning to synagogues in New Jersey last week, reporting there are credible threats...
FBI sent a warning to synagogues in New Jersey last week, reporting there are credible threats to the places of worship. An 18-year-old man has now been charged in connection to the online threats.
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A man accused of posting a broad online threat last week that spurred heightened security at Jewish synagogues and schools in New Jersey is now facing a criminal charge.

Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that 18-year-old Omar Alkattoul, of Sayreville, is charged with transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce.

He’s scheduled to make his initial court appearance in Newark on Thursday afternoon, where he will be represented by a federal public defender.

That office generally does not comment on cases. He could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A number of schools across Southwest Georgia are altering school plans ahead of Tropical Storm...
Southwest Ga. schools altering plans, closing ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Tuesday is Election Day and voters across Georgia will be casting their ballots in several big...
Georgia election results; Warnock, Walker race headed to Dec. runoff
FILE — One person was killed after a Tuesday night car crash in Dougherty County, according to...
1 dead after 3 car collision in south Dougherty Co.
Ambulance generic
Update: family of 3 shot to death in Lowndes Co. home
Tracking Nicole: Yolanda update 11/9
Tracking the Tropics: Several Ga. counties under tropical storm warning ahead of Nicole

Latest News

WALB
Tracking Nicole: 3 p.m. storm update
Jonathan Toebbe was sentenced to more than 19 years in prison. His wife, Diana Toebbe, got more...
Couple accused of sandwich espionage sentenced
Photo of the suspected methamphetamine that the Crisp County Sheriff's Office seized.
Couple charged with meth trafficking in Crisp Co.
FILE - A Belgian judicial official says one police officer has been fatally stabbed in Brussels.
Police officer stabbed in suspected Brussels terror attack