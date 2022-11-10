Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

List: Veterans Day events across Southwest Georgia

Veterans Day
Veterans Day(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There are several Veterans Day events across Southwest Georgia to honor those who have served.

Albany

The American Legion Post 30 will host its Veterans Day breakfast on Nov. 11. It will be at 7:45 a.m. on 2916 Gillionville Road.

Bainbridge

All veterans are invited to a free Veterans Day lunch at First Baptist Church, 401 E. Shotwell Street, at noon.

Douglas

The sixth annual Interactive Veterans Museum will be held on Nov. 11 from12–3 p.m. in the Coffee High School Performing Arts Center lobby.

Tifton

There will be a Veterans Day program on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. It will be at the Municipal Courtroom, located at 130 E 5th Street.

Know of a Veterans Day event in your area? Send us the details in a Facebook message.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A number of schools across Southwest Georgia are altering school plans ahead of Tropical Storm...
Southwest Ga. schools altering plans, closing ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Ambulance generic
Update: family of 3 shot to death in Lowndes Co. home
Tuesday is Election Day and voters across Georgia will be casting their ballots in several big...
Georgia election results; Warnock, Walker race headed to Dec. runoff
FILE — One person was killed after a Tuesday night car crash in Dougherty County, according to...
1 dead after 3 car collision in south Dougherty Co.
Tracking Nicole: Yolanda update 11/9
Tracking the Tropics: Several Ga. counties under tropical storm warning ahead of Nicole

Latest News

A number of schools across Southwest Georgia are altering school plans ahead of Tropical Storm...
Southwest Ga. schools altering plans, closing ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
At Construction Ready, 9 students were able to go through a 4-week rigorous program giving them...
Atlanta-based construction program offers graduates job placement to Southwest Georgians
Tifton Tree trimming company picking up business
Tifton Tree trimming company picking up business
The Marine Corps Logistics Base held a birthday cake-cutting ceremony and uniform pageant on...
Albany MCLB celebrates U.S. Marine Corps’ 247th birthday