List: Veterans Day events across Southwest Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There are several Veterans Day events across Southwest Georgia to honor those who have served.

Albany

The American Legion Post 30 will host its Veterans Day breakfast on Nov. 11. It will be at 7:45 a.m. on 2916 Gillionville Road.

Bainbridge

All veterans are invited to a free Veterans Day lunch at First Baptist Church, 401 E. Shotwell Street, at noon.

Douglas

The sixth annual Interactive Veterans Museum will be held on Nov. 11 from12–3 p.m. in the Coffee High School Performing Arts Center lobby.

Tifton

There will be a Veterans Day program on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. It will be at the Municipal Courtroom, located at 130 E 5th Street.

