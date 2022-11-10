Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

First Alert Weather Day

Tropical Storm Conditions by this evening
it is the first alert weather day today it's breezy and cloudy this morning windy by midday rain will overspread. US tropical storm conditions likely by this ev
By Chris Zelman
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Morning to afternoon rain moves-in & will be heavy at times. Winds will gust to 50 mph. A tornado threat begins mid morning into the overnight mainly east of I-75. Rain moves out Friday morning and winds relax. Rain totals of 2 to 3 inches are expected, some may receive more. There’s a slight risk of flash flooding.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather Day

Most Read

A number of schools across Southwest Georgia are altering school plans ahead of Tropical Storm...
Southwest Ga. schools altering plans, closing ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Tuesday is Election Day and voters across Georgia will be casting their ballots in several big...
Georgia election results; Warnock, Walker race headed to Dec. runoff
FILE — One person was killed after a Tuesday night car crash in Dougherty County, according to...
1 dead after 3 car collision in south Dougherty Co.
Tracking Nicole: Yolanda update 11/9
Tracking the Tropics: Several Ga. counties under tropical storm warning ahead of Nicole
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks about the economy July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga. The...
Gov. Brian Kemp wins re-election in nation’s most watched governor’s race

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather Day
Tracking Nicole: Yolanda update 11/9
Tracking the Tropics: Several Ga. counties under tropical storm warning ahead of Nicole
A number of schools across Southwest Georgia are altering school plans ahead of Tropical Storm...
Southwest Ga. schools altering plans, closing ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
All Southwest Health District locations will be closed on Thursday ahead of potential severe...
Southwest Health District locations close ahead of Hurricane Nicole