FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Morning to afternoon rain moves-in & will be heavy at times. Winds will gust to 50 mph. A tornado threat begins mid morning into the overnight mainly east of I-75. Rain moves out Friday morning and winds relax. Rain totals of 2 to 3 inches are expected, some may receive more. There’s a slight risk of flash flooding.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

