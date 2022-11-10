First Alert Weather Day
Tropical Storm Conditions by this evening
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Morning to afternoon rain moves-in & will be heavy at times. Winds will gust to 50 mph. A tornado threat begins mid morning into the overnight mainly east of I-75. Rain moves out Friday morning and winds relax. Rain totals of 2 to 3 inches are expected, some may receive more. There’s a slight risk of flash flooding.
