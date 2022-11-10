Ask the Expert
Couple charged with meth trafficking in Crisp Co.

Photo of the suspected methamphetamine that the Crisp County Sheriff's Office seized.
Photo of the suspected methamphetamine that the Crisp County Sheriff's Office seized.
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A couple has been charged with drug tracking after a traffic stop in Crisp County, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

Roger Fairbank, 41, from Pelham, Georgia, and Brandie Willis, 36, from Ochlocknee, Georgia were arrested. Both are charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Willis is also charged with brake light/turn signal violation and affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmittance.

A Crisp Co. deputy stopped the car that Fairbank and Willis were driving for a break light issue and dark window tint, the CCSO said. After Fairbank and Willis gave differing stories on who the car belonged to, and where they were coming from, the CCSO K9 unit was called. The couple also refused a vehicle search,

A search of the vehicle found 5 kilos of suspected methamphetamine and cash.

Fairbank and Willis were arrested and taken to the Crisp County Detention Center.

