Coach of the Week: Jeff Littleton of Bainbridge

By Morgan Jackson
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The regular season has come to an end but we’re still highlighting coaches that got the job done.

This week’s coach of the week lead his team to a huge win that clinched them the number one spot in the playoffs. Our week 12 Coach of the week is coach Jeff Littleton of the Bainbridge Bearcats. Coach Littleton lead his team a big 53-20 win over region rivals the Cairo Syrupmakers.

“We were 3-0 in the region at the time and we had a lot of confidence, and we felt good about our game plan going in. The kids worked hard all week and the coaches did a good job putting a great game plan in,” said Littleton.

A big part of that game plan was playing whistle to to whistle.

“We just played for quarters. You know a lot of times during the year it’s hard to put 4 quarters in a game and we started out a little a little slow, we had a couple of turnovers and you know Cairo had a lot of intensity and a lot of fire and we were able to put the fire out and continue through 4 quarters.”

The Bearcats will be back at home this Friday as they host Baldwin for the first round of the playoffs.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

