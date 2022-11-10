City of Albany transit system anticipating delays ahead of Hurricane Nicole

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Transit Department is anticipating delays in service on Thursday, Nov. 10, and Friday, Nov. 11, due to potentially severe weather.

The City of Albany staff said they will do everything possible to prevent service delays. However, to protect riders, drivers and other motorists, they will take precautions if the weather is not favorable for being on the road.

If delays occur, the transit system will resume service as soon as it is safe.

