Atlanta-based construction program offers graduates job placement to Southwest Georgians

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Construction companies are desperately looking for employees to fill job openings. An Atlanta-based company that partnered with the local Goodwill Southern Rivers is teaching people the skills to fill those jobs.

At Construction Ready, 9 students were able to go through a rigorous 4-week program giving them the necessary skills to be work ready.

The partnership with Goodwill allows them to work through an all-expense paid program. Anyone can attend giving them credentials to be work ready.

“It’s a 20-day program, eight hours a day instructional training. They start out just with the basics, but they walk away with about, I think it’s, seven or eight credentials so to learn everything from safety to OSHA courses, to how to do basic construction. They’ve got a whole site professional instructor that’s provided by Goodwill. But he’s a construction-ready employee,” said Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers CEO, Jack Warden said.

The program has had a great turnout as this is only their second time having this program here in Albany.

“463 graduate student construction rating program and we have placed 1,392 students that full-time employment. So, if you don’t if you’re good at math, there is a 96% placement rate, and with 115 grads that we have here,” Associate Director for Construction Ready, Anthony Welch said.

At Construction Ready, 9 students were able to go through a 4-week rigorous program giving them the necessary skills to be work ready. (Source: WALB)

Warden says he is proud to have all nine of the students matched with construction jobs with a 100% match rate. He says they hope to continue to expand in other locations.

Goodwill’s Southern Rivers is helping train South Georgia’s next group of construction workers through a “Construction Ready” program.

The Construction Ready program teaches students basic construction skills and other life skills, such as being punctual and showing up to work consistently.

“It’s a good program. If you don’t know a lot, come here and they will teach you everything you need. I can guarantee you before you leave, you will know most of everything you need to get started with everything,” Construction Ready graduate Joshua Smith said.

One of the students says he always wanted to go into construction and having the support of his classmates is what allowed him to push through.

“So the biggest thing this does is this creates a partnership between Goodwill and Construction Ready, employers in the local area. So, with 100% of these students, today, getting a job that starts and continues to partnership. So these students will be able to continue their careers and advance these jobs. That they’ve got good paying jobs that are not based on entry-level, they’re good paying jobs, but it’s just the beginning for them,” Warden said.

This training program is unique in the fact that you might get to walk away with not only a job but a job with higher base-level pay.

Everyone has an opportunity to go through a program like this one. Next year’s enrollment will begin soon. You can find more details about the program here.

Warden said Southern Rivers’ mission is to expand its locations and continue this partnership with local companies for job placement.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.