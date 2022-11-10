Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Assisted living employee purchased items with stolen financial info from residents, police say

Tami Friend, an assisted living employee, is accused of stealing from residents.
Tami Friend, an assisted living employee, is accused of stealing from residents.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas have arrested an assisted living employee accused of stealing from residents.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, 41-year-old Tami Friend purchased items with residents’ personal information that she stole.

KVVU reports there could be more victims at the assisted living property as detectives located additional stolen personal information.

Authorities urged anyone who may have been a victim of this crime to contact the Financial Crimes Section at 702-828-3483.

Las Vegas police said Friend has been arrested and is facing charges, including obtaining and/or using another person’s identification for an unlawful purpose, exploiting a vulnerable person and theft.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday is Election Day and voters across Georgia will be casting their ballots in several big...
Georgia election results; Warnock, Walker race headed to Dec. runoff
First Alert Weather Day: Nicole, Chris forecast
Tracking the Tropics: Several Ga. counties under tropical storm warning ahead of Nicole
FILE — One person was killed after a Tuesday night car crash in Dougherty County, according to...
1 dead after 3 car collision in south Dougherty Co.
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Georgia
A man is facing charges, including murder, after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was...
GBI: Man arrested for murder in Thomasville death investigation

Latest News

Destruction is seen in Kherson, Ukraine.
Russia claims pullout from occupied city; Ukraine skeptical
Southern Comfort is selling new "drinking pants" for $11.23 to celebrate Thanksgiving Eve.
Southern Comfort drops new line of ‘drinking pants’ for holiday season
A number of schools across Southwest Georgia are altering school plans ahead of Tropical Storm...
Southwest Ga. schools altering plans, closing ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
FILE - Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 4, 2022. Twitter has begun adding...
Musk seeks to reassure advertisers on Twitter after chaos