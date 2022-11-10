Ask the Expert
Albany MCLB celebrates U.S. Marine Corps’ 247th birthday

The Marine Corps Logistics Base held a birthday cake-cutting ceremony and uniform pageant on...
The Marine Corps Logistics Base held a birthday cake-cutting ceremony and uniform pageant on Thursday to celebrate the Marine Corps’ inception on Nov. 10, 1775.(MCLB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Marine Corps Logistics Base held a birthday cake-cutting ceremony and uniform pageant on Thursday to celebrate the Marine Corps’ inception on Nov. 10, 1775.

This year marks the 247th birthday of the Corps.
This year marks the 247th birthday of the Corps.(MCLB)

This year marks the 247th birthday of the Corps. The traditional cake-cutting ceremony and uniform pageant allow Marines to showcase and highlight those who have gone before, as well as the past and present uniforms of those who fought and are currently fighting in defense of our nation around the world.

Since Nov. 1, 1921, by order of the 13th Commandant Gen. John A. Lejeune, the Marine Corps’ birthday has served as a reminder of the honorable service of the Corps and its inception.

The traditional cake-cutting ceremony and uniform pageant allow Marines to showcase and...
The traditional cake-cutting ceremony and uniform pageant allow Marines to showcase and highlight those who have gone before, as well as the past and present uniforms. (MCLB)

“As we celebrate the 247th anniversary of our Corps’ founding, we reflect on nearly two and a half centuries of exceptional prowess, while also taking objective stock of where we are today and how we will prepare for future battlefields,” said David Berger, general U.S. Marine Corps. “Our birthday provides us a chance to focus on the one thing common to our success in the past, present and future: the individual Marine. Victories are not won because of technology or equipment, but because of our Marines.”

