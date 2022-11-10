Ask the Expert
3 arrested in Cook County drug, firearm bust

Three people have been arrested after a joint operation drug and firearm seizure in two southwest Georgia operations, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people have been arrested after a drug and firearm seizure in Cook County, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. A Tift County suspect is currently at large.

Calvin James Smith, Sr., 54, of Adel, is charged with possession of firearm by a convicted felon; Joe Smith, 52, of Sparks, is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, trafficking methamphetamine and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime; and Justin Thompson, 35, of Adel, is charged with unlawful street gang activity, the U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Calvin James Smith, Jr., 33, of Tifton, who is accused of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and manufacturing/sale/possession of 28 grams or more of MDMA.

The operation, which involved searches on 13 different residencies, garnered 14 firearms, 3.2 kilograms of methamphetamine, 725 grams of cocaine, 288.8 grams of cocaine base, 74.4 grams of MDMA, 81.6 grams of suspected fentanyl, 9.8 kilograms of THC and 1,000 miscellaneous prescription pills were found.

The operation involved the FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, GBI, Cook Co. Sheriff’s Office, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Adel Police Department and Hahira Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

