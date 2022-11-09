Ask the Expert
Warnock, Walker in tight race in Georgia; runoff possible

This combination of two separate photos shows Herschel Walker in Atlanta, May 24, 2022, left, and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., in Washington, June 22, 2021, right. Walker will represent the Republican Party in its efforts to unseat Warnock in the November 2022 election.(AP Photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:28 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) - Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker were locked in a tight race night in Georgia as elections officials continued to count ballots in the state that determined partisan control of the Senate nearly two years ago and could do so again in these midterm elections.

The question is whether either contender can win the contest outright or head to a Dec. 6 runoff. The state’s quirky election law means Tuesday could be just Round 1.

Georgia requires a majority to win statewide office, and with incomplete returns showing a close race and a third-party candidate on the ballot, it’s possible neither Warnock nor Walker will surpass the 50% threshold.

Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Georgia
