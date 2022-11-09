Ask the Expert
Troy’s 5-9-ish Carlton Martial closing on FBS tackle record

Troy University's Carlton Martial is closing in on the FBS tackle record.
By JOHN ZENOR
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (AP) — Carlton Martial doesn’t look the part, and he knows it. At 5-foot-8 1/2 and 210 pounds, the Troy linebacker is poised to become the all-time leading tackler in FBS history, likely in the next couple of weeks.

If he looked the part, Martial wouldn’t have had to walk on with the Trojans five years ago and wouldn’t have been overlooked by major college recruiters.

Now, he’s one of Troy’s most decorated players and is 20 tackles shy of the record of 545 set by Northwestern’s Tim McGarigle from 2002-05

