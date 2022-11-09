Ask the Expert
Too close to call in Warnock, Walker Georgia Senate race

A runoff could be happening next month
By Tim Darnell
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia’s 2022 election season may not be over yet.

Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker appear headed to a Dec. 6 runoff in a race that could impact the balance of power in the nation’s capital.

As of 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Georgia secretary of state and with 88% of precincts reporting, Walker and Warnock were tied with 49% of the vote each. Libertarian Chase Oliver was polling at 2%.

Currently, there are 50 Republicans in the Senate and 48 Democrats, but the Senate’s two Independents caucus with Democrats, meaning the body is split at 50-50. Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, casts any tie-breaking votes.

Warnock won his current seat in a January 2021 runoff against Kelly Loeffler, who had been appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to fill the unexpired term of Johnny Isakson, who had resigned due to health reasons. Warnock’s win, along with Jon Ossoff’s ouster of then-incumbent David Perdue, gave Georgia two Democratic U.S. senators for the first time in decades.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

