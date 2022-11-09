Ask the Expert
Southwest Ga. schools altering plans, closing ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

A number of schools across Southwest Georgia are altering school plans ahead of Tropical Storm...
A number of schools across Southwest Georgia are altering school plans ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole’s potential impacts Thursday and Friday.(WILX)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A number of schools across Southwest Georgia are altering school plans or closing ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole’s potential impacts Thursday and Friday.

The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday into Friday.

This is a developing list and if more school districts announce altered plans or closures, this story will be updated.

