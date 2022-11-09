Southwest Ga. schools altering plans, closing ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A number of schools across Southwest Georgia are altering school plans or closing ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole’s potential impacts Thursday and Friday.
- Dougherty County Schools will have early dismissal on Thursday. Elementary schools will dismiss at 11 a.m., middle schools will dismiss at noon and high schools will dismiss at 1 p.m.
- Grady County Schools will have early dismissal on Thursday. Cairo High School will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. and all other schools will dismiss at noon. Friday will be a normal school day and the playoff football game for Friday is still scheduled.
- Lee County Schools will have early dismissal on Thursday and will be closed on Friday. Early dismissal will begin three hours ahead of normal release times for car pickup and bus riders.
- Lowndes County Schools will be closed Thursday.
- Scintilla Charter Academy will be closed on Thursday.
- Valdosta City Schools will be closed Thursday.
- Worth County Schools will have early dismissal on Thursday at noon.
The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday into Friday.
This is a developing list and if more school districts announce altered plans or closures, this story will be updated.
