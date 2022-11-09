Ask the Expert
Police: Elementary school teacher accused of sexually assaulting student, more victims sought

Walker Richardson
Walker Richardson(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Caitlin Lilly and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas have arrested an elementary school teacher who has been accused of sexually assaulting a student.

According to a news release, 52-year-old Walker Richardson is accused of sexually assaulting a student while he worked at an elementary school near downtown Las Vegas.

Richardson was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for sexual assault against a child less than 14 and kidnapping of a minor.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for anyone who may have been a victim of Richardson or has information about this crime to contact the Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421.

Records found by KVVU indicate that Richardson was employed with the Clark County School District.

A letter was sent to Sunrise Acres Elementary parents and guardians from the school’s principal Jennifer Boeddeker informing them of the arrest. She also said parents are encouraged to reach out to the school for concerns about their child’s safety.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

