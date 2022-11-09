Ask the Expert
Man arrested in Grady Co. murder investigation

Gregory Jerome Gerald, Jr., 36, was arrested in a wooded area near the home. The GBI said he lived at the same address as the victim.(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WHIGHAM, Ga. (WALB) - A man was charged in connection to a murder investigation after a woman was found dead in Whigham on Tuesday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The investigation started at a home on Swamp Creek Road early Tuesday morning shortly before 1 a.m.

The GBI said the Thomas County SWAT Team had been requested to assist in Grady County after the woman was found shot.

Gregory Jerome Gerald, Jr., 36, was arrested in a wooded area near the home. The GBI said he lived at the same address as the victim.

The GBI said an autopsy will be done.

“Additional charges are expected (Wednesday) afternoon for Gerald, who was arrested near the scene by the SWAT Team initially on an aggravated assault charge,” the GBI said in a release.

The GBI said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at (229) 225-4090 or the Grady County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 377-5200.

