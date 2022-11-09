Lowndes Co. to potentially see impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole, EMA encouraging preparedness

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - With Tropical Storm Nicole projected to move through Southwest Georgia, some places are already making preparations.

Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is reminding people to not put away those emergency supply kits just yet.

Lowndes EMA said with the last tropical storm, there were no major accidents. Meaning people heeded the warnings, had kits ready and sheltered in place. They’re hoping for the same this time too.

Lowndes County Public Information Officer Meghan Barwick said a storm is rare this late in hurricane season. But being prepared no matter what will help if anything was to happen. (Source: WALB)

“The message remains the same as it has been all hurricane season. All Lowndes County residents need to have a plan, review that plan and execute that plan if needed. And so it’s super important to have that emergency supply kit because in the event that your power does go out, you need to be prepared for at least three days without power or more,” said Meghan Barwick, public information officer for Lowndes County.

Georgia Power representatives said if winds are higher than 30 mph, they can’t be in the air to fix power lines. But they will be working on the ground doing as much as they can to help their customers.

“We will be working as quickly as we can, but we’re going to do it safely. Our linemen are the best in the world, I’ll tell anybody that. They’re the best trained, the hardest working, they have the best work ethic and are the smartest. They know how to get these things back on. This company has been doing it for over 100 years and the last few years, we’ve got really good at it,” Joe Brownlee, Georgia Power south regional director, said.

Based on the current track, Lowndes County could start experiencing some heavy winds around Wednesday night. They say currently, the tropical storm force wind probability is 50-60%.

So, staying prepared is important.

“While this is late in the season, and this is very rare, hurricane season runs through Nov. 30 and things like this pop up. So, don’t put those emergency kits away. Have them prepared because we could see another one as hurricane season runs through Nov. 30,” Barwick, said.

Although recent storms have largely spared the area, Lowndes County still wants people to remain diligent.

