Kemp re-elected as Georgia’s governor: What to expect in his next term

After incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp refused to accept Donald Trump's baseless claims of widespread voter fraud in Georgia, he sought retribution by personally recruiting former Republican Sen. David Perdue to mount a primary challenge.(Source: Kemp for Governor/YouTube)
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Re-elected Gov. Brian Kemp kicked off his second term with a crowd of supporters Tuesday night, chanting, “four more years.”

“As you all know, we did not get distracted on this hard-fought campaign. Just like we have stayed focused in my first term. We woke up every single day talking about how to build a safer, stronger Georgia for you and your family,” said Governor Kemp.

2022 ELECTIONS | Gov. Brian Kemp wins re-election in nation’s most watched governor’s race

In his campaigning and his acceptance speech Tuesday night, Kemp talked about what’s next as the leader of Georgia.

“Come January 2023, we’re going to send another billion dollars back to the taxpayers. We’re also going to give you relief on your property taxes as well,” said Gov. Kemp.

Kemp’s campaign leaned heavily on promises to boost the economy in this time of record inflation. He also promoted his allegiance to law enforcement and the fight against crime.

“Continuing our fight against gangs and human trafficking and standing up to the pro-criminal, anti-law enforcement policies of the far left,” Gov. Kemp said.

What’s next for Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams remains to be seen. After her 2018 loss, she committed her time to voting rights activism.

“Whether we do it from the governor’s mansion or from the streets or from the capitol or from our community, we are going to fight for more for the state of Georgia,” said Abrams.

Atlanta News First reached out to Stacey Abrams’ team to see where she’ll be heading next and is waiting to hear back.

