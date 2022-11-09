It’s official: Warnock, Walker race headed to runoff

ATLANTA (WALB) - Voters will be heading back to the voting booth in December in what is one of the most watched races not just in Georgia but across the United States.

Incumbent Democrat U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Challenger Herschel Walker will face off again in a Dec. 6 runoff, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said at a Wednesday press conference.

“Our office has already begun the behind-the-scenes work to start building the ballots,” said Raffensperger, who successfully fended off a challenge from Democrat Bee Nguyen to remain the state’s top elections official.

Raffensperger said there are a little less than 10,000 ballots left to tally — but even if all those ballots were given to either Warnock or Walker, it would not be enough for either candidate to break the threshold to avoid a runoff.

Raffensperger said he is asking voters “to come out and vote one last time.”

Absentee ballots can be requested until Nov. 28.

Early voting, Raffensperger said, must begin no later than Nov. 28 in all Georgia counties.

