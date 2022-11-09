DCSS implements new bag policy for sporting events

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System will be implementing a new bag policy for sporting events.

The new policy will start on Saturday with the 2022-23 basketball season.

Under the school system’s new policy, the following bags are allowed:

Bags that are clear plastic and do not exceed 12x6x12

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch bags, with or without a handle or strap, that do not exceed 4.5x6.5, which is around the size of a person’s hand

The school system said an exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection.

Several bag types will be prohibited, which include:

Backpacks of any type

Printed pattern plastic bags

Purses

Grocery bag

Duffel bag

Large tote bag

Cinch bag

Diaper Bag

Colored plastic storage bag

Any other bags deemed non-compliant by security or game management

“The clear bag policy is being implemented as a way of ensuring the safety of our fans and athletes, while also expediting entry into athletics events. This policy limits the size and type of bags allowed into venues, with some exceptions for medical needs,” the school system said of the policy.



Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.