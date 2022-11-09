Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

DCSS implements new bag policy for sporting events

The Dougherty County School System will be implementing a new bag policy for sporting events....
The Dougherty County School System will be implementing a new bag policy for sporting events. The new policy will start on Saturday with the 2022-23 basketball season.(Femme Fête Fashions / YouTube)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System will be implementing a new bag policy for sporting events.

The new policy will start on Saturday with the 2022-23 basketball season.

Under the school system’s new policy, the following bags are allowed:

  • Bags that are clear plastic and do not exceed 12x6x12
  • One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar)
  • Small clutch bags, with or without a handle or strap, that do not exceed 4.5x6.5, which is around the size of a person’s hand

The school system said an exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection.

Several bag types will be prohibited, which include:

  • Backpacks of any type
  • Printed pattern plastic bags
  • Purses
  • Grocery bag
  • Duffel bag
  • Large tote bag
  • Cinch bag
  • Diaper Bag
  • Colored plastic storage bag
  • Any other bags deemed non-compliant by security or game management

“The clear bag policy is being implemented as a way of ensuring the safety of our fans and athletes, while also expediting entry into athletics events. This policy limits the size and type of bags allowed into venues, with some exceptions for medical needs,” the school system said of the policy.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday is Election Day and voters across Georgia will be casting their ballots in several big...
Georgia election results; Warnock issues statement in too close to call Senate race
First Alert Weather Day: Nicole, Chris forecast
Tracking the Tropics: First Alert Weather Day issued ahead of Nicole’s impacts on SWGA
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Georgia
A man is facing charges, including murder, after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was...
GBI: Man arrested for murder in Thomasville death investigation
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks about the economy July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga. The...
Gov. Brian Kemp wins re-election in nation’s most watched governor’s race

Latest News

After incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp refused to accept Donald Trump's baseless claims of...
Kemp re-elected as Georgia’s governor: What to expect in his next term
FILE — One person was killed after a Tuesday night car crash in Dougherty County, according to...
1 dead after 3 car collision in south Dougherty Co.
First Alert Weather Day: Nicole, Chris forecast
Tracking the Tropics: First Alert Weather Day issued ahead of Nicole’s impacts on SWGA
This combination of two separate photos shows Herschel Walker in Atlanta, May 24, 2022, left,...
Warnock, Walker in tight race in Georgia; runoff possible