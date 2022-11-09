Ask the Expert
Coach of the Week: Tucker Pruitt of Fitzgerald

By Morgan Jackson
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Our coach of the week needs no introduction, it’s Coach Tucker Pruitt of the FitzgeraldPpurple Hurricanes.

Coach Pruitt lead his team to a 36-14 win over region rivals Cook County.

“We knew that cook has a good team. We knew that it was going to take 48 minutes. I think we were up 8 at the half which is you know decent. We pride our team on being a team that wins the fourth quarter and we just really talked about winning that opening drive of the second half and continuing to execute.”

The purple hurricanes were able to hold the hornets scoreless in the second half… But coach says regardless of the situation he’s always proud of the way his team goes to work each and every week.

“We’ve been in big games and our team has handled it really well. Proud of the growth you know this is a season that we lost a lot of seniors and some good guys left us and we had to have some guys step up. We definitely haven’t been perfect but it’s been a work in progress and our kids have really grown and the thing that I’m the most proud of is even when we’re down they don’t point fingers. When we face adversity they believe in each other and they continue to play and they got a lot of toughness and so far they’ve been able to find a way to win.”

