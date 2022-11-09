Ask the Expert
APD asking for help finding missing juvenile

Harmony Owens, 12, was seen on Don Cutler Sr. Drive on Tuesday and could be in Camilla.
Harmony Owens, 12, was seen on Don Cutler Sr. Drive on Tuesday and could be in Camilla.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a missing juvenile.

Harmony Owens, 12, was seen on Don Cutler Sr. Drive on Tuesday and could be in Camilla.

She is described as 5′3, 173 pounds, brown eyes and has green and black braids. Her last known clothing description is she was wearing a black hoodie and jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call (229) 431-2100 or (229) 431-2132.

