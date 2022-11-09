Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

2 arrested for stealing $1,200 worth of items from Dollar General, police say

Tulsa police said Mark Burris and Tabitha Kelly were taken into custody.
Tulsa police said Mark Burris and Tabitha Kelly were taken into custody.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – Two people were arrested for stealing $1,200 in merchandise from a Dollar General in Oklahoma, according to police.

The Tulsa Police Department said officers were called to the store for a theft Monday evening.

When officers arrived, they saw the suspect vehicle speeding out of the parking lot.

Police said the car failed to pull over and continued to flee officers.

Eventually, the car hit spike strips and pulled over to a gas station.

Tulsa police said the driver, Mark Burris, and the passenger, Tabitha Kelly, were taken into custody.

Burris was charged with grand larceny, driving with a suspended license, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, obstructing/interfering with a police officer, and an improper vehicle tag. Kelly is facing a grand larceny charge.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday is Election Day and voters across Georgia will be casting their ballots in several big...
Georgia election results; Warnock, Walker race headed to Dec. runoff
First Alert Weather Day: Nicole, Chris forecast
Tracking the Tropics: Several Ga. counties under tropical storm warning ahead of Nicole
FILE — One person was killed after a Tuesday night car crash in Dougherty County, according to...
1 dead after 3 car collision in south Dougherty Co.
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Georgia
A man is facing charges, including murder, after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was...
GBI: Man arrested for murder in Thomasville death investigation

Latest News

This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol...
Warnock, Walker advance to runoff for Senate seat in Georgia
Tropical Storm Nicole is headed toward Florida.
Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Bahamas, forces evacuations in Florida
Votes are being counted in Maricopa County, Arizona, on Wednesday.
Minor poll problems twisted into false US election claims
In an unofficial report from the Dougherty County Elections Office, 26,769 out of 56,414...
With Election Day over, Peach State saw record voter turnout