1 dead after 3 car collision in south Dougherty Co.

By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed after a Tuesday night car crash in Dougherty County, according to the Dougherty County Police Department (DCPD).

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Liberty Expressway/Nelms Road near Putney, after police say a vehicle failed to stop causing it to hit a vehicle that then caused that vehicle to collide into a third vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle that caused the crash was pronounced dead at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, DCPD confirmed.

The identity of the driver is currently unknown.

We will update you with more information on this crash as we receive it.

