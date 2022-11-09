Ask the Expert
1 arrested in Crisp Co. traffic stop turned drug bust

By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman is behind bars after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust Monday, according to Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m., a deputy stopped a black Honda Accord for failure to maintain lane and improper tag on GA 401/I75 near 102 south.

A search of the car resulted in digital scales, assorted pills, cash, and 1 kilo of suspected methamphetamine, according to the sheriff’s office.

Shana Black, 32, was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, driving while license was suspended, failure to maintain lane and alteration of license plate.

Black was taken to the Crisp County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

