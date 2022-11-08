Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Woman celebrating 115th birthday is oldest living person in the US

An Iowa woman celebrates her 115th birthday, becoming the oldest person in the United States, according to the Gerontology Research Group. (SOURCE: KCCI)
By Andrew Mollenbeck
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Iowa (KCCI) – An Iowa woman celebrated her 115th birthday Monday, making her now the oldest person in the United States.

Bessie Hendricks has lived through 21 presidents, two World Wars, a depression, the sinking of the Titanic and two Chicago Cubs World Series Championships.

Besides being the oldest living American, according to the Gerontology Research Group, Henricks is the 10th oldest person living in the world.

Hendricks spent her special day surrounded by her children, the eldest of which is Joan Schaffer.

Schaffer just celebrated her 90th birthday a day earlier.

“I don’t know how you put it into words,” Schaffer said. “It’s marvelous that we still have her.”

All of the kids have the same description of their mother: hard-working and with a lot that was asked of her from a young age.

“Her mother died when she was about 13, I think mom was about 13 years old,” Schaffer said. “And she raised her siblings after that. And when she taught school, she lived right across the road from where she taught school, so she had no reason not to go, not to make it to school.”

The Shady Oaks Care Center hosted the rare birthday party, with employees helping celebrate.

Henricks’ children all sang her favorite song to her, “You Are My Sunshine.”

Her son, Leon Hendricks, said his mother loves to sing.

“We used to wheel her around her in Shady Oaks, and every room we’d stop at she’d still sing ‘You Are My Sunshine,’” he said. “And ... the residents, look forward to it every day, too.”

Bessie Hendricks got to be the audience to her favorite song this time.

“She’s always caring about her family,” Leon Hendricks said. “She always did that. Family came first to mom. Always.”

Copyright 2022 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking Tropics
Tracking the Tropics: First Alert Weather Day issued ahead of Nicole’s impacts on SWGA
One person was arrested after he and two other suspects robbed two men at gunpoint, an Albany...
1 arrested after Albany armed robbery
On Friday, Oct. 4, around 11: 20 p.m. Albany police responded to a shooting at an apartment...
APD: Albany man injured by possible gunshot, suspect unknown
The Symrise Chemical Plant near Brunswick, Georgia, was on fire Monday morning.
Georgia chemical fire ‘under control’; evacuations lifted
The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home

Latest News

On Election Day, people said they still have feelings about voter security despite the changes...
Coffee Co. elections trying to recover after 2020 investigation
Voting is underway early in the morning on Election Day in New York City.
Election scrutiny high, but US votes without major hitches
This photo provided by Fayette County Detention Center shows Sophia Rosing. University of...
Student accused in racist attack withdraws from University of Kentucky
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Democratic Incumbent Congressman Sanford Bishop is facing off against Republican challenger...
Bishop, West squaring off in U.S. House District 2 race