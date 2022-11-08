Tracking Subtropical Storm Nicole

Tropical Storm Nicole is top of mind heading into the rest of the week.

There will be clear enough skies to view the lunar eclipse at 4-6am.

Tomorrow is when we’ll first feel impacts from Nicole. A strong pressure gradient between a surface high and Nicole will help kick up northeast winds. 10-15 mph winds with gusts to 20 tomorrow. Skies stay mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. No weather problems as you cast your ballots

A backdoor front enters our area on Wednesday. That means a cooler start - temps in the 50s. Afternoon highs won’t get to the 80s. Winds stay persistent from the northeast at 10-15 mph again.

Dry air finally takes over and we drop near 50 degrees into Thursday morning with a chill in the 40s.

Nicole’s track is subject to change. We don’t yet know if the eye will re-emerge into the Gulf. If it does, then we will see more rain. Rain will start by Thursday afternoon. Areas east will get more of it. Direct impacts will last about 36 hours.

Valdosta- 35-40 mph winds, gust 55 - 1-2″ of rain

Tifton- 30-35 mph winds, gust 45 - 1-1.5″ of rain

Albany- 30-35 mph winds, gusts to 45 -0.5-1″ of rain

Bainbridge- 30-35 mph gusts <0.5″ of rain

After the system passes on Saturday, we dry out and cool down. High on Sunday near 60 degrees. That is more than 10° below normal. Lows could dip below freezing into Monday.

