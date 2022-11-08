Ask the Expert
Tifton receives downtown development grant

New plans made to reinvigorate downtown Tifton
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Aesthetic and appeal. Those are the two areas of downtown Tifton that the city wants to improve upon. The city was one of nine communities awarded funding through the rural downtown redevelopment grant.

The City of Tifton was granted over $900,000 by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

Abby McLaren, Tifton’s downtown development manager, says the grant will not only focus on the reconstruction of the sidewalks but will replace new lighting and even upgrade the infrastructure of the Alleyways. She says this will help prepare the city for future development projects.

“We will upgrade the sidewalks, do new paving, add some additional pedestrian crosswalks, we’ll also be able to have new entryway into downtown Tifton, beautiful signage,” McLaren said.

Commerce Way is right on the artery of Highway 82 and Main Street. It’s a very visual street coming into Tifton’s downtown area. McLaren says the grant has been something they’ve been hoping for.

“I’m really excited about this project this is something that the downtown development authority has been working on for many years. With the grant, we are able to do more things that we’ve ever dreamed of for this street, and it will match the rest of downtown.” McLaren said.

McLaren says the city plans to start construction shortly after the start of 2022.

