Multi-vehicle car accident blocking Liberty Expressway

Traffic alert
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A multi-vehicle car accident is blocking parts of the Liberty Expressway, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Police said the accident happened at 6:03 p.m. near Nelms Road and involved more than two vehicles.

The condition of the drivers is currently unknown.

Police urge drivers to avoid the area as the two southbound lanes are being blocked by EMS.

