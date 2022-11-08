Lee County officials encourage residents to support local infrastructure with their vote

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - With less than 24 hours before Election Day, you might be reviewing sample ballots to prepare. For those voting in Lee County, what else besides candidates will you have a say in on Tuesday?

If you haven’t cast your ballot yet and you’re headed to the polls in Lee County, you will see a term on your ballot called T-SPLOST. That’s how funds for road and infrastructure work are allocated here in Lee County. T-SPLOST increases sales taxes in the county by 1 percent. Leaders are estimating $23 million to be collected and spent on the transportation industry overall — if it’s approved again.

“This is a continuation; this isn’t a new Tax, so, we’re just asking citizens to continue with this tax to help us out,” the President of the Lee County Chamber of Commerce Lisa Davis said. “It costs 1.25 million to pave a road per mile and it’s about $230,000 to resurface per mile.”

So far, almost $12 million have been collected. Davis says taxpayers could pay another price if the deciding vote is no.

“It keeps the property taxes down because we have to keep these improvements up. It’s a great economic development tool. It helps folks that want to bring their businesses, they want to make sure there’s good roads to get there. “If we don’t have the T-SPLOST, it could mean the property taxes go up and no one wants to have that so that 1 penny can go a long way.”

And some residents agree too.

“I think we do need to continue improving our roads. As a former educator, I would love to see us continue putting our finances behind our teachers and education system,” Lee County resident, Deb Baltenbergen said.

“We need to find a way so we can fix these problems with getting the water off the roads. Maybe they need to do a little better with spending a little money into that, looking to see what we can get done.” Lee County resident, Eddie Perry said.

If T-SPLOST doesn’t pass again this election cycle, elected leaders would have to find another way to stabilize property taxes on all local homes.

