GBI: Man arrested for murder in Thomasville death investigation

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man is facing charges, including murder, after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested for a death investigation.

On Oct. 20, the GBI was called to a home in the 1300 block of North Dawson Street.

The GBI said its investigation found that Jamal Tremayne Hayes and James Hudson went to a home where another man was asleep on a couch. The two men were let inside and they started assaulting and cutting the other man, according to the GBI.

A fight ensued and a gun was drawn. The GBI said the man asleep on the couch was able to get the gun and Hayes was shot.

Hayes died as a result of the shooting and Hudson ran away, according to the GBI.

Hudson, 53, was charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was arrested on Nov. 3.

The GBI said the case file will be turned over to the district attorney’s office for review.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Thomasville Office at (229) 225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

