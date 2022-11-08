Election Day: Everything you need to know

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tuesday is a big day for the Peach State.

Tuesday is Election Day and voters across Georgia will be casting their ballots in several big races, like Georgia governor, U.S. Senate and other races.

If you are voting on Election Day, click here to view our digital elections guide. You can find your voting precinct and see how to view your sample ballot.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Polls will close at 7 p.m.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stressed the importance of Georgia voters checking their registration and voting location before heading out to cast their ballot.

“We encourage all voters to check their My Voter Page to see their registration, a sample ballot and voting location before they go to vote. There are changes from election to election, such as when redistricting creates new boundaries or precincts get changed or polling locations are moved,” Raffensperger said.

The Peach State saw record-breaking voter turnout during the early voting period.

Raffensperger said he estimates that “more than twice as many Georgians will vote (Tuesday) as voted on Election Day in 2020.”

This year, Raffensperger pointed out, Georgia achieved the record for midterm absentee-by-mail voting.

“Any voter worried about long lines at the polls should check their county’s website before going to vote, as many counties publish wait times at their polling locations,” the secretary of state said.

