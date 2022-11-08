Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Election Day: Everything you need to know

Tuesday is Election Day and voters across Georgia will be casting their ballots in several big...
Tuesday is Election Day and voters across Georgia will be casting their ballots in several big races, like Georgia governor, U.S. Senate and other races.(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tuesday is a big day for the Peach State.

Tuesday is Election Day and voters across Georgia will be casting their ballots in several big races, like Georgia governor, U.S. Senate and other races.

If you are voting on Election Day, click here to view our digital elections guide. You can find your voting precinct and see how to view your sample ballot.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Polls will close at 7 p.m.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stressed the importance of Georgia voters checking their registration and voting location before heading out to cast their ballot.

“We encourage all voters to check their My Voter Page to see their registration, a sample ballot and voting location before they go to vote. There are changes from election to election, such as when redistricting creates new boundaries or precincts get changed or polling locations are moved,” Raffensperger said.

The Peach State saw record-breaking voter turnout during the early voting period.

Raffensperger said he estimates that “more than twice as many Georgians will vote (Tuesday) as voted on Election Day in 2020.”

This year, Raffensperger pointed out, Georgia achieved the record for midterm absentee-by-mail voting.

“Any voter worried about long lines at the polls should check their county’s website before going to vote, as many counties publish wait times at their polling locations,” the secretary of state said.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking Tropics
Tracking the Tropics: First Alert Weather Day issued ahead of Nicole’s impacts on SWGA
The Symrise Chemical Plant near Brunswick, Georgia, was on fire Monday morning.
Georgia chemical fire ‘under control’; evacuations lifted
On Friday, Oct. 4, around 11: 20 p.m. Albany police responded to a shooting at an apartment...
APD: Albany man injured by possible gunshot, suspect unknown
One person was arrested after he and two other suspects robbed two men at gunpoint, an Albany...
1 arrested after Albany armed robbery
The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home

Latest News

Today is Election Day. Here’s everything you need to know about the November 2022 elections
Lee County tax proposal on the midterm ballot
Lee County tax proposal on the midterm ballot
WALB
Dougherty Co. commissioners educate public on SPLOST ballot this election season
Dougherty Co. Commission will have a tax proposal in the midterm ballot
Dougherty Co. Commission will have a tax proposal on the midterm ballot