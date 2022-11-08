Coffee Co. elections trying to recover after 2020 investigation

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - During the 2020 election, the Coffee County elections office was put in a negative light nationally for allegations of voter fraud. Since then, they replaced election equipment and the previous staff.

On Election Day, people said they still have feelings about voter security despite the changes made.

Back in 2020, a surveillance video shows former Coffee County Elections Chair Cathy Latham allowing a group of data collectors into the elections office. The video shows Latham in the office for hours as two men, who were supporters of former President Donald Trump, set up computers near election equipment as they appear to access certain voting data.

Investigators said this happened on the same day a voter breach was reported from the elections server and voting machines there.

One woman asked WALB News 10′s Alicia Lewis how do you even gain trust back from something this major that was put in a negative light.

”I was wondering, were the votes going (to) be tampered with this time? That was my feeling. Are they secure this time? You know because sometimes that deters people. That’s why I ain’t vote no way because I knew they were gone go mess with the votes, but I still encourage everyone to come out and vote,” Jan Ash, a Douglas voter, said.

Polls close at 7 p.m. Even if it’s 6:59 p.m. as long as you are in line, you can still vote.

