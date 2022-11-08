Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Bishop, West squaring off in U.S. House District 2 race

Bishop has held the District 2 for almost three decades.
By Ashanti Isaac, Fallon Howard, Gabrielle Taite and Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The race for the U.S. House Congressional District 2 seat is a closely-watched race this election season in Georgia.

Longtime Democratic Congressman Sanford Bishop is facing a challenge for the seat from Republican Chris West.

Bishop has held the seat for almost three decades and West is a political newcomer.

Fast Facts: The race for the U.S. House District 2 seat

Some major issues on Bishop’s agenda are better resources for farmers and affordable healthcare. If re-elected, Bishop told WALB News 10 he hopes to continue working on the plans he has started.

“I have used the position of being a member of Congress sort of as a ministry of public service I want to use. I want to use a political process in this process in Congress to be able to improve people’s lives,” Bishop said.

While in Thomasville where he’s from, West told WALB News 10 that he thinks he has a good chance to pull off a big upset.

West said his background as a businessman, family man and an officer in the military makes him the ideal candidate for the district.

“Our company has created over 1,500 jobs throughout this district, so it’s an area that I know well. And I think what the people in this district are looking for, as I’ve been out talking to people across this district, they’re looking for somebody that’s going to be their voice in Washington. Not do what Washington wants them to do but really represent them,” West said.

The district encompasses all or part of 19 counties in southwest Georgia. The district includes Albany, Americus, Bainbridge, Columbus, Macon and Thomasville.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking Tropics
Tracking the Tropics: First Alert Weather Day issued ahead of Nicole’s impacts on SWGA
One person was arrested after he and two other suspects robbed two men at gunpoint, an Albany...
1 arrested after Albany armed robbery
On Friday, Oct. 4, around 11: 20 p.m. Albany police responded to a shooting at an apartment...
APD: Albany man injured by possible gunshot, suspect unknown
The Symrise Chemical Plant near Brunswick, Georgia, was on fire Monday morning.
Georgia chemical fire ‘under control’; evacuations lifted
The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home

Latest News

Tuesday is Election Day and voters across Georgia will be casting their ballots in several big...
Election Day: Everything you need to know
WALB
How Election Day is shaping up across the Peach State
Bishop, West squaring off in U.S. House District 2 race
Today is Election Day. Here’s everything you need to know about the November 2022 elections