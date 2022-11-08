Bishop, West squaring off in U.S. House District 2 race

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The race for the U.S. House Congressional District 2 seat is a closely-watched race this election season in Georgia.

Longtime Democratic Congressman Sanford Bishop is facing a challenge for the seat from Republican Chris West.

Bishop has held the seat for almost three decades and West is a political newcomer.

Some major issues on Bishop’s agenda are better resources for farmers and affordable healthcare. If re-elected, Bishop told WALB News 10 he hopes to continue working on the plans he has started.

“I have used the position of being a member of Congress sort of as a ministry of public service I want to use. I want to use a political process in this process in Congress to be able to improve people’s lives,” Bishop said.

While in Thomasville where he’s from, West told WALB News 10 that he thinks he has a good chance to pull off a big upset.

West said his background as a businessman, family man and an officer in the military makes him the ideal candidate for the district.

“Our company has created over 1,500 jobs throughout this district, so it’s an area that I know well. And I think what the people in this district are looking for, as I’ve been out talking to people across this district, they’re looking for somebody that’s going to be their voice in Washington. Not do what Washington wants them to do but really represent them,” West said.

The district encompasses all or part of 19 counties in southwest Georgia. The district includes Albany, Americus, Bainbridge, Columbus, Macon and Thomasville.

