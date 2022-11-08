Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Beer can tossed at Sen. Cruz during Houston Astros victory parade

Sen. Ted Cruz and another person in the parade are shown reacting to an object thrown at Cruz during the parade Monday in Houston. (Source: Alyssa Reans/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:29 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It wasn’t the kind of reception Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas expected when he showed up at the Houston Astros World Series victory parade on Monday.

Cruz was riding in the back of a truck during the parade when people in the crowd started to boo.

Moments later, as Cruz waved to the crowd, a man tossed a beer can at the senator.

Cruz was not hurt.

Police arrested the 33-year-old man, and charges are pending.

Cruz later said he was grateful for the quick action of the officers.

The Astros won their second World Series championship Saturday when they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Symrise Chemical Plant near Brunswick, Georgia, was on fire Monday morning.
Georgia chemical fire ‘under control’; evacuations lifted
The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home
On Friday, Oct. 4, around 11: 20 p.m. Albany police responded to a shooting at an apartment...
APD: Albany man injured by possible gunshot, suspect unknown
One person was arrested after he and two other suspects robbed two men at gunpoint, an Albany...
1 arrested after Albany armed robbery
Tracking Tropics
Tracking the Tropics: Southwest Georgia could see impacts from newly-named Nicole

Latest News

Sen. Ted Cruz and another person in the parade are shown reacting to an object thrown at Cruz...
RAW: Sen. Ted Cruz hit with beer can during Houston Astros victory parade
FILE - Voters are seen lining up in this file photo. Final voting began Tuesday in a midterm...
Election Day tests voters, voting systems amid election lies
Election Day is here, and the results could have a profound impact on the final two years of...
Election 2022: Turbulent campaign season comes to a close
Election Day arrives with millions of ballots already cast and candidates making a last push...
Midterms: Balance of power at stake