Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

APD searching for 2 suspects in catalytic converter thefts

Austin Ray Sumner,44, and Phillip Luckey,42, are wanted for criminal damage to property in the...
Austin Ray Sumner,44, and Phillip Luckey,42, are wanted for criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree and theft by taking from a motor vehicle.(Dougherty County Jail)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the community’s help with locating two men wanted for theft and other charges.

Austin Ray Sumner,44, and Phillip Luckey,42, are wanted for criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree and theft by taking from a motor vehicle.

Police said the two stole catalytic converters.

Sumner’s last known address is in Leesburg and Luckey’s last known address is in Sylvester.

Anyone who has information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at 229-431-2100.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking Tropics
Tracking the Tropics: First Alert Weather Day issued ahead of Nicole’s impacts on SWGA
One person was arrested after he and two other suspects robbed two men at gunpoint, an Albany...
1 arrested after Albany armed robbery
On Friday, Oct. 4, around 11: 20 p.m. Albany police responded to a shooting at an apartment...
APD: Albany man injured by possible gunshot, suspect unknown
The Symrise Chemical Plant near Brunswick, Georgia, was on fire Monday morning.
Georgia chemical fire ‘under control’; evacuations lifted
The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home

Latest News

Over 20 books at the Thomas County Public Library have been challenged and brought up for...
Over 20 books challenged at Thomas County Public Library
Over 20 books challenged at Thomas County Public Library
Over 20 books challenged at Thomas County Public Library
On Election Day, people said they still have feelings about voter security despite the changes...
Coffee Co. elections trying to recover after 2020 investigation
Democratic Incumbent Congressman Sanford Bishop is facing off against Republican challenger...
Bishop, West squaring off in U.S. House District 2 race