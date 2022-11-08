APD searching for 2 suspects in catalytic converter thefts

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the community’s help with locating two men wanted for theft and other charges.

Austin Ray Sumner,44, and Phillip Luckey,42, are wanted for criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree and theft by taking from a motor vehicle.

Police said the two stole catalytic converters.

Sumner’s last known address is in Leesburg and Luckey’s last known address is in Sylvester.

Anyone who has information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at 229-431-2100.

